No Christmas lights event for Maybole

Maybole’s Christmas celebrations will be muted this year - with no Christmas lights switch on event, usually organised by Maybole Community Association.

A lack of volunteers to join the committee and to take office bearer roles at an extraordinary meeting held by the association last month has forced it into abeyance.

A statement issued after the meeting reads: “Following the EGM held by Maybole Community Association on Thursday, July 12, 2018, regrettably no one came forward at the meeting prepared to be an office bearer, knowing that the present committee were standing down.

“The decision was therefore made at the meeting for all activities of the association to be frozen and put on hold for a minimum period of six months and a maximum of 12 months and will be reviewed again at that time.

“No business will be conducted during that timescale. This decision means that there will be no Christmas lights switch-on and potentially no gala next year.”

As the committee does not plan on meeting until January next year at the earliest there will be no meetings to discuss arrangements for the Christmas lights switch on event this year.

Senga Mason, who stood down from the role of chairman after three years, explained: “Regrettably no-one came forward at the meeting prepared to be an office bearer. There’s far greater pressures on people’s time now than there was 40 years ago.”

All equipment owned by the association will be stored, and dependent on the outcome of a review next year consideration will be given to passing the equipment on to other groups in the town so they can make use of it.

In the past two years, Maybole Community Association has received a grant for Christmas lights that are on local lamp posts, and earlier this year they were awarded £4,000 for tables, seats and gazebos for the gala day celebrations.