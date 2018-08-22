Nominations open for South Ayrshire youth awards

If you know a young person who has gone out of their way to help others or who has excelled in the face of adversity, why don’t you nominate them for a Youth Forum Award?

Nominations for the South Ayrshire Youth Forum Awards opened on Monday, August 20 and there are 14 different categories to choose from.

A panel of judges will assess the nominations and three finalists from each category will be chosen with the winners announced at an official ceremony.

Councillor William Grant, Youth Champion for South Ayrshire Council said: “Every year, hundreds of nominations are put forward highlighting the generosity, determination and selflessness of young people across South Ayrshire.

“Since this is the Year of Young People, it’s even more important that we celebrate all the good things they do in our communities, day in day out. This is your chance to say thank you and give them the recognition they deserve, so please take the time to nominate.”

Jessica Hartshorn, chair of the SAYF said: “The South Ayrshire Youth Forum Awards is a hugely inspirational event which focuses on the hard work of young people and the staff that support them. An awards ceremony dedicated to them will be a fitting way to end the Year of Young People.”

You can nominate by going to www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/youthforum or www.young.scot/sayfawards

Nominations need to be in by Saturday, November 3, 2018.