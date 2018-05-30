Office plans hit a snag

Four South Ayrshire councillors, led by Girvan and South Carrick councillor Ian Fitzsimmons, have asked for the council’s Riverside office development plans to be called in for scrutiny.

The plans came unstuck when a planning application for the new office block was rejected despite officers recommending it be approved.

Now South Ayrshire officials have been asked to bring a report back to the council in August for the £11 million office block development.

Over £500,000 has already been spent on the project.

A council spokesman said: “The expenditure is in line with expected costs for a project of this size and includes design team, project management and advisor fees, surveys and statutory consent.”

The proposals were a key aspect of the council’s office rationalisation strategy.