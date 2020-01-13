Old Christmas trees used to restore South Ayrshire sand dunes

A technique previous carried out in Girvan to restore sand dunes using old Christmas trees is now underway at Ayr beach.

Residents have been taking their real firs to the seafront for the task after South Ayrshire Council issued an appeal for donations.

The tree branches trap sand, which triggers the formation of dunes.

A council spokesman said “lots of trees” had been handed in so far to Blackburn car park.

He said: “We are encouraging the public to recycle their Christmas trees in a different way.”

Rangers were due to start arranging the trees into position at the weekend.

The process involves the layering of trees on a section of the beach to capture the sand.

The council spokesman added: “This technique has been used at Girvan and Troon beaches where the project was award winning.

“Dunes form above the high tide mark, plants that live in these salty, damp conditions trap wind-blown sand, which over time accumulates and develops into an embryo dune.

“Christmas trees are a cost effective method of sand dune restoration and reusing the old trees is good for the environment.”

The method also provides natural defence against storms and rising sea levels.

And it cuts the amount of sand blowing away from the beach.

The old evergreens have been stacking up at the dedicated area, with donations coming from as far as Glasgow.