Operation Close Pass educates motorists awareness of cyclists

Ayrshire roads policing officers joined South Ayrshire officers last week to launch an initiative highlighting the space cyclists need to be able to use our roads safely.

Operation Close Pass will see drivers who pass an unmarked police cyclist too closely, stopped and given advice about how much space they need to give cyclists when overtaking them.

The initiative aims to educate road users and where appropriate enforce legislation, to improve the safety of cyclists on South Ayrshire’s roads.

Sergeant John Denholm said: “Pedal cyclists can often feel vulnerable when on our roads. It’s important that we take steps to enhance their safety.”

South Ayrshire Area Commander Chief Inspector I`Anson added: “This initiative focuses on the safety of pedal cyclists and provides a great opportunity to enhance the safety of South Ayrshire Roads and road users”.