Operation Joint Warrior

A major international military exercise is being held for two weeks from March 30, starting in the Scottish Exercise Areas (water and airspace to the west of Scotland),

As the exercise progresses elements of the task forces will progress south to conduct an amphibious exercise off the south west coast of Wales.

More than 10,000 military personnel, 35 warships, five submarines and 59 aircraft and helicopters from 13 countries will take part in Exercise Joint Warrior until April 11. The aim of the military exercise is to allow the UK’s Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and their allies to conduct joint operations involving different forces and units and against a range of current and future threats.

The exercise will be controlled and directed from the Maritime Operations Centre at Scotland’s largest military establishment, HM Naval Base Clyde, with a range of air, surface, sub-surface, sea control and maritime security roles being rehearsed off the west coast of Scotland.

The following nations are taking part in Exercise Joint Warrior: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK and the US.

Together these allies and partner nations will deploy 10,300 armed forces personnel (at sea 6,500 personnel, land 3,000 personnel and air 800 personnel).