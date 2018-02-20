Outdoor centre stays open

Dolphin House outdoor education centre has been saved from the prospect of closure.

South Ayrshire Council’s ruling administration has confirmed that they will not be including the proposal to close Dolphin House within the budget proposals that will be considered on Thursday, March 1.

Councillor Brian McGinley, depute leader of the council said: “Following an overwhelming response from young people, parents, schools, and parent councils, among others, as well as a change in the council’s financial position, I can confirm the proposal to close Dolphin House – which was always only a proposal – will go no further.

“This was undoubtedly one of the most controversial proposals put forward by officers and this was reflected in the feedback, which stressed the importance of these programmes and the difference they make to our young people.

“Given our commitment to supporting our people and places, it would not have made any sense to progress this savings proposal in light of the response received and I’m pleased we could confirm this outcome so quickly for our staff, young people and families.”

Council leader Douglas Campbell added: “We’ve been working throughout the year to do all we can to minimise the impact of the budget situation on our people and places and that is even more achievable now, given our improved financial position.”