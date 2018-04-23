Over 40 local schools gain UNICEF awards

Schools across South Ayrshire are well on the way to being UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools.

During the year of young people the majority of schools have put themselves forward for the UNICEF award and have undergone UNICEF assessment as they work towards creating safe and inspiring places to learn.

Tarbolton, Alloway, Muirhead and Barassie primaries have achieved a Level 2/gold award. Cairn Primary secured a Level 1/silver and Doonfoot, Barrhill, Fisherton and Invergarven primaries along with Queen Margaret Academy all achieved bronze awards.

These latest awards bring South Ayrshire up to eight gold level schools, 20 silver level, 19 bronze level and another four schools have registered to start their journey. The gold medal schools have been raising awareness beyond their own classrooms and helping children abroad - developing strong links with children in Dehli and Malawi

Councillor William Grant said: “Thanks to the efforts of children and staff we are developing our children into young people who not only know their own rights but who will respect the rights of others.”

“Well done to all the schools for achieving this important recognition.”