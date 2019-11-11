2nd Ayrshire Ballantrae Scouts celebrate award success

Carrick Futures’ 2019 Awards Night and Annual General Meeting proved a big success, with four local groups celebrating donations to put towards their valuable work.

All the awardees had received grant funding from Carrick Futures in 2018 and reported back about the impact of their projects.

The overall winners were 2nd Ayrshire Ballantrae Scout Group who received a £1,000 donation to spend on their activities.

The Scout Group has previously been awarded Carrick Futures grants of £8,700 (to contribute to the costs of a programme of outdoor activity days, scout camps and outdoor leadership training) and £1,500 to purchase tents.

The other three groups receiving £200 each were South Ayrshire Table Tennis Club, Boyle Court Library Club and Girvan and District Visually Impaired Group.

South Ayrshire Table Tennis Club received a grant of £6,100 in August 2018 to purchase 4 table tennis tables, 3 sets of bats and balls and to contribute to the cost of hall hire, session co-ordinator fees and travel costs so they could work with several communities.

The bats and balls were used in community centres in Girvan, Colmonell and Ballantrae. The group works alongside other organisations, particularly Girvan Friendship Group and Colmonell Youth Group.

Boyle Court Library Club received £1,500 in February 2018 to purchase equipment to support residents and to encourage members from the community to attend events. 70 - 80 people benefitted from the grant.

The portable hearing loop purchased has improved conversations and inter-generational work with the Early Years children has been boosted by the reminiscence kits.

Girvan & District Visually Impaired Group received a grant of £510 in November 2018 to contribute to the costs of a members’ day out to the theatre, including transport and food.

Ten group members benefitted from the hired minibus and driver to take a trip to the theatre in Kilmarnock, followed by high tea. The trip would not have happened without funding and gave the group a real highlight of their year.

The applicant described one group member as only able to get out when friends and family are able to take her: “The trip gave her something to do and think about independently of her family.”

Inspired to apply? The next application deadline is February 17, 2020 and you can find out more about the fund and download the fund factsheet and application materials online at www.carrickfutures.org.uk/how-to-apply.html.