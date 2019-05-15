30 challenges to benefit hospice

Kerry Lindsay is marking her 30th birthday by setting herself 30 challenges to complete during the year - her goal being to raise money for Ayrshire Hospital.

Over the coming months Kerry will be walking the West Highland Way, taking on the Three Peaks Challenge, scaling ten Munros, walking an average 10,000 steps every day for a year, cycling from Glasgow to Edinburgh and many more.

Kerry explained: “I decided that as I approached 30 I should mark this momentous occasion by raising some much needed funds for the Ayrshire Hospice. I do a lot of hillwalking and thought a Munro wasn’t enough to mark my 30th so in a bit of a daft moment I came up with this list.

“The hospice is a fantastic local charity who have helped my family and lots of others in recent years.

“They looked after my gran in 2008 and all the staff were amazing and couldn’t do more for her. My Aunt Anne also worked for the hospice for many years too.”

Next up for Kerry is the Ayrshire Hospice Land O’ Burns Starlight Walk on Saturday, May 18.

“I’ve climbed Kilimanjaro for the Ayrshire Hospice a few years ago, and regularly climb Munros and felt fine after them, but I got my first blisters after the Kiltwalk Glasgow so that was new for me!”

You can join Kerry at Ayrshire Hospice Land O’ Burns Starlight Walk by registering at www.ayrshirehospice.org or donate via her Virgin Money page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com and searching for Kerry Lindsay.