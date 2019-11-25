A £10,000 boost for new community group in Barr

The newly-established Barr Community SCIO is celebrating receiving one of the largest awards ever made by the Barr Assel Valley Community Fund, which is funded by Falck Renewables from its Assel Valley wind farm in South Ayrshire.

Barr Community SCIO was granted Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation status by OSCR earlier this month and will soon take on the responsibilities previously undertaken by two local community groups.

The grant of £10,000 has been awarded to the Group to contract a Development Officer to progress the Asset Transfer of Barr Community Hall (currently owned by South Ayrshire Council) and develop capital and operational plans. Additionally, the Officer will liaise with stakeholders and support community projects and events in Barr.

Dee Lever, Barr Community SCIO Chairperson said “Barr Community are very grateful for this award which will help them to move forward to achieve their goals.”

Since launching in 2016, the Barr Assel Valley Community Fund has awarded over £50,000 to 11 projects primarily benefitting the residents of the Barr Community Council area. Administration for the fund is provided by Foundation Scotland, a national grant-making charity.

There are three funding rounds planned for 2020, with application deadlines of 8th January, 20th April and 27th July. Applicants will hear the outcome of their application two months later.

For more information, or to apply online, click here