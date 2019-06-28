A new adult carers strategy

A new approach to identifying and supporting carers has been launched in South Ayrshire, where there are over 11,000 carers.

The Strategy is aimed at helping these unpaid carers, by developing a strong support network which will ultimately enable them to continue in their caring role.

It aims to ensure that: carers are identified and supported; feel involved and well informed; and are supported to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle outside of their caring responsibilities.

Councillor Brian McGinley, chair of South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s Integration Joint Board (IJB), welcomed the launch of the new strategy.

He said: “Looking after someone can be a hugely rewarding experience, but it sometimes comes with difficulties, so we need to ensure there is quick access to support.

“All parts of the community – health and social care, council, employers, family and friends – have a role to play in getting carers connected to the information and support they need.

“The new Adult Carers Strategy builds on the current support that’s available to carers across South Ayrshire and provides details on the future direction and development of local support and services over the next five years.”

The Adult Carers Strategy is available on the HSCP website www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/health-social-care-partnership

For more information about Carers Week visit www.carersweek.org