The Fun Week activities will be as follows: Monday, June 3 – first round football tournament and children’s sand art; Tuesday, June 4– first round football tournament; Wednesday, June 5 – quiz night; Thursday, June 6– semi-finals of football tournament; Friday, June 7– clay pigeon shoot and children’s disco with Roadrunner; Saturday, June 8– Fun day; Sunday, June 9– Final of football tournament followed by final of tug of war competition.