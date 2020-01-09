Action on Hearing Loss appeals for volunteers in Girvan

A charity is appealing to Girvan residents to join their volunteer team and make a valuable contribution towards supporting people who have hearing loss.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland is looking for people to give a few hours each month by taking up one of the charity’s fundraising, campaigning or service delivery volunteering opportunities.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Hugh Donaghy said: “We’d be delighted to speak with Girvan residents who are interested in taking up one of our volunteering roles and help our charity to continue making positive impacts in the lives of people who have hearing loss.

“We offer training and support to all our volunteers, whatever role they are keen to get involved in, so, if you’d like to help at fundraising activities, deliver information talks to local groups, provide support to older people adjusting to using hearing aids or want details about our wide range of volunteering opportunities, please get in touch.”

For information about volunteering opportunities, email volunteering.scotland@hearingloss.org.uk or telephone/text: 07388 227407.