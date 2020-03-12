Allan Dorans MP and Anneka Rice help launch Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal

Allan Dorans MP and presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Anneka Rice, have joined forces this March to help Marie Curie provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness.

Allan pledged his support to the Appeal and is encouraging local people to donate and wear one of the charity’s daffodil pins to help fund vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

Allan said: “Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life and that is why I am supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal this March. Without your help, Marie Curie Nurses can’t give vital care to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

Launched in 1986, the Appeal is crucial in raising much-needed funds to enable the charity to continue providing nursing and hospice care, a freephone support line and information for people living with any terminal illness such as terminal cancer, dementia, heart failure, and motor neurone disease.

Anneka says: “I was thrown into a world of utter confusion and sadness when I had to care for two elderly parents, living separately but both with dementia. At the time I didn’t know who to reach out to as I knew nothing at all about the illness. At the time, I wish I’d known about the organisations that exist to help.”

On becoming a Marie Curie Ambassador in 2019, Anneka said: “They are just a brilliant bunch of people, quietly getting on with very, very, important work. We all want to be well-looked after at the end of our lives. Marie Curie need our help, so that they can help more people have a good death. I’m so proud to support them.”

Scott Sinclair, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Marie Curie, said: “Having the support of Allan Dorans MP and Anneka makes a huge difference to our Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Too many people miss out on the care and support they need. By donating and wearing a daffodil pin in March you are helping us to support more people at the most difficult time of their lives. We want to make sure that everyone affected by terminal illness, wherever they may live, gets the right support, at the right time – whether that is high quality nursing care, emotional and practical support, or fast access to the benefits they need.”

To support the Great Daffodil Appeal, get your daffodil pin from volunteers on high streets around the UK, as well as Marie Curie shops, Superdrug, Savers, SPAR UK, Hotter Shoes and Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group.

To find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call or call 0800 304 7025 for more information. To Donate £5 to Marie Curie, text DAFF to 70999.