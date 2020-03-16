An interesting month for South Ayrshire’s Provost and Depute Provost

February was an interesting month for the Provost and Depute Provost as they celebrated the achievements of young people; there was also a new school to officially open too!

Provost Moonie attended the Ayrshire Schools’ Orchestral Concert in Ayr Town Hall. It was a great event, packed with talented young musicians and as always, the music was first class.

Young people were once again in the spotlight as the Provost attended the “Open Your Lugs’ event at the Gaiety Theatre in Ayr.

The event showcased the abilities of youngsters from across Ayrshire, as they put on audio plays and read poetry as part of a live broadcast. It was also an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Depute Provost Grant attended the South Ayrshire Duke of Edinburgh Awards. 45 Gold, 126 Silver and 255 Bronze Awards were issued this time round. The ceremony was a chance to find out more about the challenges undertaken by young people to achieve their award.

The Depute Provost heard about expeditions on land and at sea including sailing the west coast of Scotland and walking, canoeing and cycling trips in the Cairngorms, Loch Tay, Loch Nish and the Galloway Hills.

Provost Moonie was on hand to mark the official opening of the new Queen Margaret Academy. Pupils, teachers and parents were heavily involved in the design of the new building, which can hold 800 pupils. The school also features a large games hall, a gym, two all-weather pitches, a fitness suite and a host of other exciting facilities.

If you would like the Civic Office to recognise anyone in South Ayrshire, get in touch by phoning 01292 616 685 or email provost@south-ayrshire.gov.uk