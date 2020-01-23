Ayrshire College takes on Sport Relief challenge

Ayrshire College has signed up for the Row Britannia challenge that involves UK colleges and universities each rowing 2020 miles and raising £3,000 for Sport Relief.

The college has until Friday, March 13 to reach their targets – and is calling on as many students and staff members as possible to get involved. The money raised will go towards mental health charities.

Students and staff can take part individually or as part of a team by registering via email at marketing@ayrshire.ac.uk or by using the hashtag #RowBritanniaAyrshire on social media. For their miles to count towards the total, a donation or sponsorship of at least £5 per head must be provided.

Donations can be made here

There will be two rowing machines stationed at each Ayrshire College campus, while off-campus rowing at a gym or at home will also count towards the total if recorded correctly.

Last week, Ayrshire College Principal Carol Turnbull was joined by 100m race running world champion Kayleigh Haggo, who studied at the college in 2016 and 2017, to row the first miles.

Kayleigh, who won a gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai in November 2019, said: “Ayrshire College made a big impact on my life. I really enjoyed my time there and made some good friends, so I always like to come back to where my sports coaching started. It’s such a good cause as well, so I was delighted to join Carol in rowing the first miles.”

Further information on the Row Britannia Ayrshire challenge can be found on the college website