Ayrshire helpline for people with sight loss is backed by one of Most Influential Disabled People in the UK

A free telephone counselling service for people in Ayrshire who are experiencing loss of sight has been endorsed by Troon resident, Dr Hazel McFarlane.

Hazel, who had only partial sight in childhood and became completely blind later in life, was recently voted one of the 100 Most Influential Disabled People in the UK.

She said the Need to Talk service run by the charity RNIB Scotland fills a vital role in providing the support people can often need when first diagnosed with a sight condition.

Hazel said: “Sight is the sense that most people fear losing most.

“You wonder about yourself, your family, your job, what sort of life you will still be able to lead. The Need to Talk counsellors are trained to offer the emotional help and reassurance to help people to find their lives again and maximise their independence. It’s great that help is just a phone call away.”

You can contact the Need to Talk team on 0303 123 999. For further information visit rnib.org.uk/needtotalk.