Ayrshire Hospice 2019 Make a Will Fortnight campaign kicks off next week

The Ayrshire Hospice 2019 Make a Will Fortnight campaign takes place this month and it’s another fantastic opportunity to support your local hospice.

Between Monday 14th and Friday 25th October, people in Ayrshire will have the opportunity to make or update their Will in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

It’s so straightforward all you have to do is arrange appointment with one of the participating solicitors.

Tracey Corrigan, Head of Fundraising, Ayrshire Hospice said: “First of all, we’d like to thank the generous solicitors, who willingly give their service free of charge, and supporters in the Ayrshire community and beyond, for once again supporting this important campaign.”

Last year, £34,222 was raised during Make a Will fortnight with over 400 Wills being prepared or updated by a team of 38 supporting solicitors across Ayrshire & Arran.

And this well-supported popular campaign has raised over £180,000 for the hospice since it was introduced eight years ago.

Tracey added: “It really was an exceptional amount to raise during the two-week campaign whilst at the same time providing our supporters with some important advice on making their Will. “Would you consider leaving the Ayrshire Hospice a gift in your Will? Every gift, large or small, makes a difference to the patients they care for today, their families and loved ones, and those they will care for in the future.”

The care provided by the Ayrshire Hospice is at no cost to the patient, however, it does require extensive, on-going fundraising support. It costs almost £7.6million per year to run all hospice services, including clinical, fundraising and support services – equating to approximately £21,000 per day!

If you would like to take part in this year’s Make a Will fortnight you can find full details and a list of participating solicitors through ‘How you can help’ section of www.ayrshirehospice.org or by phoning 01292 288 488 and speaking to the fundraising team.