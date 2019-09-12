Ayrshire Housing Association’s chair retires after five successful years

Rhonda Leith has announced her retiral as chair of Ayrshire Housing Association’s board.

Reflecting on the association’s achievements over her five-year leadership, at last week’s AGM she said: “It’s great to see our building programme bearing fruit with a series of well received new developments. But we’re about more than bricks and mortar.

“I’ve been particularly pleased with the efforts of our money advice workers who are generating many thousands of pounds in unclaimed benefits and other savings for our tenants. It’s also great to see the contribution that we are making to many smaller charities and clubs through our community grants - from youth football clubs to village community shops.

“I’m staying on the board as a sort of ‘backbencher’. I look forward to supporting the new chair when he or she is appointed at our next meeting in October.”

Rhonda added: “Finally, I want to thank our enthusiastic staff team most of whom choose to stay with us for many years. So, it’s great tonight to celebrate the 20 years’ service of our performance and quality manager Caroline Donald and our director Jim Whiston.”