Ayrshire Ninja’s take on the hospice challenge

More than 400 wonderful participants took on the first ever Ayrshire Ninja challenge in aid of the Ayrshire Hospice last month.

The pre-event entertainment was provided by well-known Bex Johnston from West FM, music duo Ebb and Flow, and Claire Houston of Motiv8 Fitness, who got the participants warmed up before sending them off in different waves around the 5k obstacle course at Ayrshire Athletics Arena.

With soft conditions under foot, nine local companies were first to take on the timed corporate challenge around the course.

The team from Booth Welsh were the almighty Ninja’s on the day, speeding around the route and taking first place, closely followed by Coasters@40 and Lesley’s Angels in second and third place.

After the corporate challenge, individuals, families, friends, team-mates and colleagues of all ages took on the doughnut stepper, giant mushrooms, balance beam and travellator to name but a few and absolutely loved it!

Everyone enjoyed well deserved refreshments at the finish line which were kindly donated by Tesco and Tunnocks and proudly wore their Ninja medal.

Huge thanks to the following sponsors for their generous support: Booth Welsh, Healthy Working Lives, Jewsons Kilmarnock, WW Wales, Dodds of Troon, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers and Rapid Relief Kilmarnock.

Mary Drummond, assistant fundraising manager said: “We were absolutely delighted to host the first ever 5k Ninja Assault Course in Scotland and we were thrilled to watch our supporters of all ages having the most amazing time around the 5k route on Saturday, lots of fun, team spirit and camaraderie to help each other on the obstacles – well done!”

Sponsorship money raised from this event will help support the Ayrshire Hospice to continue to provide its vital services free of charge to the patients and families needing our care and support across Ayrshire.

A huge thank you to all Sponsor money is still coming in so watch this space for the grand total raised!