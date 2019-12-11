Ballantrae Festival of Food and Drink serves up cash boost

An independent study has confirmed that the Ballantrae Festival of Food and Drink that took place in the summer brought almost £150,000 to the area.

The Ballantrae Trust commissioned the Economic Impact Study carried out by MKA Economics.

The festival has run since 2015 only missing in 2018, and this year was the first time that it ran over two days.

Taking place annually in June, it showcases food and drink from the area and beyond.

The festival is organised by a committee of volunteers from the village.

The committee chair, Dr Mhairi McKenna, says that the variety of food and drink producers was one of the main attractions that brought almost 3,000 visitors to the village.

He said: “We had everything from speciality teas, coffees, gins and other beverages to fish, meat, pies, chocolate and cakes.

“There was street food on offer which was also a great success, as were the foraging events and cookery demonstrations; not to mention the youngsters, and their parents, who found the kite making great fun.”

Plans are already underway for the 2020 festival, which will take place on June 13 and 14, which coincides with World Gin Day on the Saturday. There are also plans to expand the street food stalls and increase activities for the children.

The organising committee is on the lookout for volunteers to help at the event.

If you would like to get involved please contact ballantraetrust@gmail.com.