Ballantrae gears up for the next Rural Forum

The next Rural Forum takes place in Ballantrae Primary School on Monday, August 26 at 7pm.

This is the third forum to run in South Ayrshire, following successful events in Crosshill and Annbank/Mossblown earlier in the year.

Discussion topics for this latest forum include the Ayrshire Growth Deal, Registered Social Housing in rural areas, the Local Development Plan and an update from the Ballantrae Trust including news of the Food Festival.

South Ayrshire Council set up the Rural Forum to ensure all residents can highlight issues that affect them, no matter where they live.

Lots of people choose homes in rural locations but there can be challenges that those living in our larger towns don’t experience.

The forum is an opportunity for people living in rural towns, villages and smaller communities to discuss issues important to them with Councillors and other decision makers.

Councillor Alec Clark, Chair of the South Ayrshire Rural Forum said: “The forums which have taken place so far have been really engaging. There are some interesting topics for discussion in Ballantrae and I’m sure the lively debate will continue.

“I know that people living in rural places appreciate the Rural Forums and having the chance to have their say.

“Rural residents from all across South Ayrshire will be most welcome to come to Ballantrae for the Rural Forum “

Upcoming Rural Forums:

Monday 18 November 2019 – Coylton Primary School (7pm)

Monday 17 February 2020 – Craigie Village Hall (7pm)

Monday 20 April 2020 – Dailly Primary School (7pm)

More information can be found at Rural Forums