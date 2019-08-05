Ballantrae Parish Church fair raises more than £1000

The recent annual fair for Ballantrae Parish Church has raised £1750.

The fair was opened by Ballantrae Gala Queen, Kelsey and her two attendants, Kaci and Lily.

Pageboy Connor was also in attendance.

Winners of the treasure map were: Afternoon tea, donated by Glenapp Castle, won by Gary T, Craigiemains Garden Centre voucher won by Lily K, Bottle of wine, donated by Kings Arms Hotel, won by Rossie McK.

There were three hampers won by John McI, Aileen McG and Jamie A. Noah’s favourite animal was the kangaroo, won by Elspeth K. Slide the Disc game was won by Bob A and Sarah N.

The organisers wish to thank everyone who supported them. There were items donated, made and gifted.

Goods sold, stalls attended, teas served and lots of conversations with everyone who came through the door.