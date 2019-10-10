Barnardo’s commitment to South Ayrshire staff becoming See Me in Work Partners

As part of World Mental Health Day (today) and as ‘See Me in Work Partners’ staff from Children’s charity in South and North Ayrshire are supporting each other to feel confident to speak about how they are feeling at work.

Mental health and wellbeing is a key priority for Barnardo’s Scotland, it is an issue that cuts across all of its services and working practice.

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland said: “The work that Barnardo’s Scotland undertakes with children, young people and families can be emotionally draining.

“It is absolutely vital therefore that our staff feel confident that they are working in an emotionally healthy workplace where mental health is talked about openly.

“With the assistance of See Me we are engaging with our staff across Scotland to try and make all aspects of working at Barnardo’s Scotland as positive as possible.”

Staff from Barnardo’s Scotland’s from South and North Ayrshire family support service support children and young people from communities in both of the local authority areas.