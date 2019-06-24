Boy in hospital after being hit by car

A six year old boy is recovering in hospital after being struck by a car in Abbot Street, Maybole on Tuesday, June 18.

The accident happened at around 4.40pm. Emergency services attended and the boy was initially taken to Crosshouse Hospital and later transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was described as stable. The 48 year old woman driving the Vauxhall Corsa was checked by paramedics at the scene but did not sustain any injury.

The road was closed for several hours and officers are appealing for anyone who may have information or dash cam footage to contact them.