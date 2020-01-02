Bumper bundle of New Year babies

It has been a busy start to the new decade at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit (AMU), where five babies were born before 8am on New Year’s Day

First to arrive was baby boy Theodore who made his way into the world at 5.23am, weighing 7lb 11oz – a son for parents Christina and Ryan Maguire from Troon.

Only three minutes later Robyn was born at 5.26am to mother Erica Borland and father Sam Love from Ayr. Weighing 9lb 3oz, Robyn is a little sister for brothers Evan (4) and Luke (2).

Manilyn and Richard Cruikshank from Maybole welcomed their first child – a daughter named Mary – at 6.39am. Little Mary weighed in at 4lb 15oz.

Another boy, Ollie was delivered at 7.20, weighing 6lb 2oz. He is welcomed by parents Sharon and Calum Hunter from Darvel and big brother Jamie, who was born at the AMU on Christmas day 2014.

And at 7.51am Orla made her entrance to the world. Weighing 9lb 15oz, she is a third child for parents Ashley and Neil Henry from Saltcoats who already have sons David (6) and Harry (18 months).