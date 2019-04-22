Burnsfest 2019 - the best in free entertainment

Anticipation is building for this year’s Burnfest with more musical talent and family entertainment than you can shake A-Coo-Stick at!

Add fantastic food and drink to the mix and Burnsfest 2019 at Rozelle Park, Ayr on Saturday, May 4, from 1pm-10pm is shaping up to be a cracker, featuring an amazing line-up of top musical acts.

The Temperance Movement (recently voted ‘Best Rock Band’ at the SSE Scottish Music Awards), Eddi Reader, The Primitives, The Pearlfishers, Stephanie Cheape, Tom McGuire & The Brassholes, Dopesickfly and the Barr Stools are all set to play the main stage.

There is also a strong line-up of local bands, with an array of popular acts performing in the A-Coo-Stick Tipi, and if you’re looking for traditional music with some dancing thrown in, why not visit the Jook Aboot Ceilidh tent!

A first at Burnsfest, is comedy entertainment at The Haverin’ Hoolie from Comedian of the Year winner Stephen Buchanan, Rachel Jackson from Still Game and Irish comic Paul McDaniel.

The Chillootery is another new attraction with zentangle meditation sessions and there are lots of kids activities - haggis hunt, crazy golf, archery, Burns Fair, Forest Creature puppets and Wildlife Explorers in the Bairns Bunnet tent.

The Mercat has some great produce and a fantastic range of street food on offer, while a visit to Scran Street will provide the very best festival food and drink.

A free shuttle bus will run from Ayr Train Station via Blackburn car park, Park ‘n’ Ride to Rozelle Park from 12.30–10.30pm.

The Burns an’ a’ that! Festival also boasts a Burnsfringe programme with popular events including Land o’ Burns Weekender, Land o’ Burns 10k, Land o’ Burns Starlight Walk and Girvan Traditional Folk Festival.

For information on Burnsfest and Burnsfringe visit www.burnsfestival.com

South Ayrshire councillor Brian McGinley, said: “Burnsfest has become a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike and showcases the very best South Ayrshire has to offer. There is always a family feel to Burnsfest with entertainment and performances throughout the day so don’t miss out!”