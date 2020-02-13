Carrick communities celebrate cash awards

Seven South Carrick community groups are celebrating being awarded funding through the Carrick Futures Fund.

A total of £47,023 was awarded in January to projects benefiting communities across the area, from Girvan to Colmonell, Pinwherry & Pinmore.

Among the projects supported was a grant of £10,000 to contribute to the costs of producing and distributing the Stinchar Valley Magazine four times a year for two years; supporting a key source of local information about past and upcoming community events.

A total of £9,681 was awarded to the newly-established Pinwherry & Pinmore Community Development SCIO to install a water supply and purchase three picnic tables plus a wheelchair-accessible picnic table on the Pinwherry Community Field.

The group hopes this project will enable residents and visitors to make more of this community asset.

The Girvan Traditional Folk Festival is a highlight of the cultural and summer calendar in the area.

The group was awarded £4,000 to contribute to the costs of the festival’s artistic programme and rural transport initiative in 2020, supporting community cohesion and improved access to events.

Girvan Early Years Centre was awarded £9,625 to run a two-year outdoor education programme with the Adventure Centre for Education, giving children the opportunity to benefit from outdoor activities.

To contribute to a programme of diverse leisure and healthy lifestyle opportunities for girls in Girvan for one year, Z1 Girls Group recieved £2,500. The cash boost will also help encourage new learning experiences.

Colmonell Primary School Parent Council received £2,590 to help fund a residential trip for primary school children to the Field Studies Council Centre in Millport, offering additional learning activities for the pupils involved.

Ayr United Football Academy was awarded £8,627.

The money will go towards offering football coaching during school, summer sessions and also after school sessions.

The next application deadline for Carrick Futures is Monday, February 17 for a decision in late April.

More details on how to apply are available on the Carrick Futures website, including a downloadable fund factsheet and application form.