Cat found dumped with netting around neck in Ayr

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a cat was found in Ayr with a large quantity of netting wrapped around its neck.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted by a member of the public, who discovered the cat dumped next to a dog waste bin off Maybole Road, near Halfords in Ayr, on November 19.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Sheena McTaggart said, “The female cat was found in a carrier with no door. She was in a sorry state, with scabby skin and a large piece of netting wrapped around her neck.

“Luckily, the netting had only rubbed away her fur and not broken the skin so we found her just in time. We are grateful to the member of the public who found her and fed her some chicken while he waited for us to arrive.

“One of our animal rescue and rehoming centres is providing the care she needs. The team have affectionately named her Bessie.

“We’re keen to find out more about the circumstances that led to her becoming entangled in the net and subsequently ending up in a garden.

“If anyone has any information, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.