Challenge yourself for Ayrshire Hospice

The Ayrshire Hospice is appealing to the big-hearted Ayrshire community to take part in sponsored challenges in aid of the local charity.

Earlier this year, supporters took part in Kiltwalk, Edinburgh Marathon Festival and the hospice Starlight Walk, to name but a few.

Jema Easdon, who took part in the Edinburgh half marathon in May, wanted to raise money for the hospice after the care and support her mum and family received.

She said: “I took part in the Edinburgh half marathon as a tribute to my Mum and as a way of saying thank you to the Ayrshire Hospice.

“Anyone who knows me, knew I couldn’t run the length of myself. I just had sheer determination to cross the finish line.

“On the day of the race the heavens opened and I said an emotional wee prayer to my own special angel to get me over the line and for the sun to come out and my prayer was answered! I crossed the line with a good time and a great amount raised for the Ayrshire Hospice.

“We found the hospice to be a place filled with angels, the chosen few....all beautiful souls, sincere and true. Mum passed so peacefully, dignified at rest, surrounded by angels, just simply the best! I’ll never forget those angels for as long as I live.”

And, there are still events remaining in 2019 that you can do in aid of The Ayrshire Hospice including the North Ayrshire Athletics Club 10K taking place in Ardrossan and Saltcoats on Sunday 25th August. Organisers have donated generously donated free places for supporters wishing to run in aid of the hospice.

If you fancy going a little further afield, Pedal for Scotland will takeplace on Sunday 8 September while the Kiltwalk Edinburgh will take place on Sunday 15 September. Supporters who are interested in taking part in the Kiltwalk Edinburgh can get in touch with Ayrshire Hospice to receive 50% off of their registration fee.

There’s the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow on Sunday 29 September and also The Men’s 10K Edinburgh will also take place on Sunday 4 November if supporters fancy setting themselves a challenge before the year is out.

Martin Quigley, Fundraising Officer at the Ayrshire Hospice said “We are constantly in awe of the level of commitment shown by our supporters when it comes to setting challenges.

“Across Ayrshire, the west of Scotland and beyond there is an event for everyone, from avid marathon runners to people just looking to keep fit and we’d love to hear from you.”

You can speak to the community fundraising team at Ayrshire Hospice on 01292 288 448.