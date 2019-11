Christmas and New Year bus times 2019/2020

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced its timetables for the Christmas and New Year period.

From Monday, December 23 until Saturday, January 4, revised service levels will be in operation over the festive season.

Christmas Eve - Normal Services with early finish*

Christmas Day - No service

Boxing Day - Limited service

December 27 - Saturday service

December 28 - Saturday service

December 29 - Sunday service

December 30 - Saturday service

Hogmanay - Saturday services with early finish*

New Years Day - No service

January 2 - Limited service

January 3 - Normal services resume

*Christmas Eve and Hogmanay early finishes:

Service Departing From Last Bus

1 Ayr to Hayhill 2108

1 Hayhill to Ayr 2009

1 Ayr to Hillfoot 2021

1 Hillfoot to Ayr Town Centre 2030

2 Ayr to Marchburn 2017

2 Marchburn to Ayr 2039

3 Whitletts to Ayr 2042 (terminates at Boswell Park)

3 Kincaidston to Whitletts 2010

4 Glasgow terminates at Kilmarnock 2035

4 Ayr terminates at Kilmarnock 2045

6 Burns Statue Square to Marchburn 2048

6 Marchburn to Ayr Town 2114

14 Ayr to Irvine 2000

14 Irvine to Ayr 2055

42 Ayr to Cumnock 1915

42 Cumnock to Ayr 2020

X76B Muirkirk to Cumnock 2047

X76B Cumnock to Muirkirk 2011

52 Ayr to Bellsbank 1900

52 Bellsbank to Ayr 2000

58 Ayr to Girvan and Stranraer 1920

358 Stranraer to Girvan and Ayr 1939

358 Girvan to Ayr 2039

60 Ayr to Girvan 1750

60 Girvan to Ayr 1837

110 Kilmarnock to Troon 2100

110 Troon to Kilmarnock 2145

43 Ayr to New Cumnock 2047

43 New Cumnock to Ayr 2110 (terminates at Cumnock)

356 Bellsbank to Cumnock 2019

356 Cumnock to Bellsbank 1915

361 Straiton to Ayr 1917

361 Ayr to Straiton 1814

361 Ayr to Dunure 1949

361 Dunure to Ayr 2015 (terminates at Ayr)

X77 Ayr to Glasgow via Kilmarnock @ 1915 1840

X77 Glasgow to Ayr via Kilmarnock @ 2043 2000