Christmas Lighting Fund adds a little sparkle this festive season

South Ayrshire towns and villages will be shining a little brighter this festive season thanks to the Council’s Christmas Lighting Fund.

The streets of Maybole, Girvan, Loans, Minishant, Tarbolton, Dailly and Coylton will be illuminated following their successful bids to the lighting fund.

More than £94,000 has been spent on some spectacular new lighting across South Ayrshire, making this year’s switch on events a must see.

New lighting will be celebrated at the big switch on events which can be seen at:

Maybole, Friday, November 29 (time to be confirmed)

Girvan, Sunday, December, 12pm-5pm.

Some communities are also making arrangements to hold their own switch on events.

The good news doesn’t stop there. With a £60,000 fund now available each year, community groups are being encouraged to submit bids to light up their streets for the first time, or replace their existing light displays.

Ballantrae, Annbank, Kirkmichael, Dundonald, Troon and Coylton have already expressed interest in bidding for the Christmas Light Fund for 2020/21.

Mark Baker, Service Lead - Corporate Planning and Improvement for South Ayrshire Council said: “Having festive lighting in place lifts spirits and can transform our villages and towns. Through this fund, we’re ensuring all of our communities have the opportunity to dazzle.

“There will be some amazing lighting in place across South Ayrshire, thanks to the Council and community groups who have worked so hard to make this time of year even more special.

“I’d encourage anyone who is thinking of bidding to help transform their streets next Christmas to get in touch.”

For more information, visit www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/grants