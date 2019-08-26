Community garden opens in Dalrymple

The community of Dalrymple are celebrating the completion of work at their new community garden.

The garden has been a number of years in development, however with the hard work and dedication of a group of local volunteers, supported by Central Scotland Green Network Trust (CSGNT), it has finally become a reality.

Thanks to grants from funders including WREN, Ayrshire Leader, EB Scotland and SUEZ Communities Trust a new community garden and play area has been created in the centre of the village on Barbieston Road.

This has seen a grass field transformed into an attractive, accessible greenspace for people and for wildlife.

Anne Fairlie, chairwoman of the Dalrymple Community Landscape Project, believes the garden will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

She said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Dalrymple. It’s fantastic that we’ve finally been able to make this happen and we’re really looking forward to our garden taking shape and being used by local people over the coming months.”

CSGNT’s mission is to drive forward the delivery of Europe’s largest greenspace initiative.

Gillian Barrie, development officer at CSGNT, explained the importance of projects such as the community garden in Dalrymple.

She said: “The CSGNT supports a wide range of environmental enhancements across the central belt.

“This excellent community garden project will bring a host of health and wellbeing benefits to the local community, as well as boost biodiversity in the area, and it’s great to see the project now complete.”

The Dalrymple Community Landscape Project delivers a range of projects to improve the community, facilities and environment of Dalrymple and the lives of people living, working and visiting there.

For more information visit www.dalrymplecommunitylandscapeproject.co.uk.