Community group pushing forward with The Culzean Way

A local community group has a great aspiration – the development of a safe, attractive and traffic-free, all-abilities walking and cycling path linking Ayr to Girvan with Culzean Castle and Country Park as its centrepiece.

South Ayrshire Paths Initiative (SAPI) want to see easy and safe access along this spectacular coastline by active travel modes of transport (walking, jogging, cycling).

It will encourage community health, improve tourism and contribute to resolving climate change and environmental concerns.

The aim is to create an all-weather path (equally suitable for pram-pushers and wheelchair users) that will connect communities and open up badly needed, non-motorised access to the attractions of this coastline for locals and visitors alike.

It is hoped that sections of the former line of the Maidens and Dunure Railway might be brought back into use where this is still possible.

Active travel has many benefits. It can improve physical and mental health, reduce carbon emissions, help tackle obesity and diabetes and is good for the natural environment compared to motorised travel.

The Scottish Government is implementing initiatives to encourage people to choose walking and cycling, both for everyday journeys and leisure. This includes investing in infrastructure improvements to make these journeys an enjoyable, safer and more attractive alternative to the motor car.

SAPI has already received indications of support from many active travel, community, business and charitable organisations for their ambition for creation of The Culzean Way.

Additionally, they have presented their ideas in outline to councillors, MSPs, MPs, community councils and a number of landowners.

Although it is acknowledged that there are numerous obstacles to overcome in order to achieve their objective, SAPI believes that there is widespread public support for such a project.

The immediate hope is to attract funding to enable a feasibility study to be conducted and that this will provide the necessary advice and encouragement to move on to the design and construction stages.

It is anticipated that implementation will likely be a phased approach.

For further details of The Culzean Way visit the website The Culzean Way