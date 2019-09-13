Community groups benefit from Nestle Girvan donations

Girvan Nestle has donated more than £3000 to local groups and organisations.

So far this year the company has donated to:

- Girvan Youth Trust, Z1 Youth Bar, £1000 to help operate the seasonal timetable of the seafront and boating pond since 2012.

This includes hire of the boats, deck chairs, kite flying, children’s entertainment and fun days on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s for the duration of the summer holidays.

- Girvan Community Gardens, £500 to help with water supply

- Girvan Academy Annual Prize Giving, £50 to celebrate the success of young people

- Girvan Primary School, £1500 to cover costs of the star award scheme and activities in maintaining their green flag

- Girvan Youth Football Club, £300 to help purchase new strips

- Girvan Early Years Centre, £1000 to help buy outdoor clothing for the children so as they can get out more often.

Outdoor learning plays a huge role in child development and having these suits will really help with that.

Girvan Nestle has also given out a few hampers this year to help local community events such as Colmonell Youth Club, Girvan’s Nursery Court open day, Barrhill bowling club and Ayrshire Cancer Support Group.

A spokesman said: “It has been wonderful receiving thank you letters and pictures of the young people enjoying their events and we look forward to helping more local groups.

“Nestlé UK is committed to playing a positive role in the communities in which we operate.

We aim to do this through charitable giving and also through community investment programmes which are aligned to our business expertise and strategy.

“Each of our sites has a budget to support requests for financial or product donations from small local charities and community groups.”