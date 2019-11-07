Cosmic encounters at Carrick Light Fest

Interstellar!! What an experience – six weeks of lantern workshops, 2km of masking tape, 6500 pieces of willow and when the drums started to beat out on Saturday, November 2, the seaside town of Girvan came alive with light lanterns and music.

On a fantastic night with the moon high in the sky the heady pulse of Sheboom Samba led the 15th River of Light Parade in a pulsating wave of light through the streets for a cosmic encounter of the lantern kind.

Girvan streets were invaded for one night only for Space 1969 playing host to more UFOs than Bonnybridge as flying saucers, Neil Armstrong, the Saturn V Space rocket, space craft and the stars fell to earth for one hour of magic, entrancing town folk and visitor alike in what was described as the best ever lantern procession to take to the streets.

The 2019 project was a fantastic showcase of the skills of the lantern makers of Carrick and the CRAG arts team who captivated young and old with their out of this world creations.

On the shorefront the CRAG finale fireshow entranced the audience with fire and light before Girvan Attractions annual Firework Display.

The 2019 CRAG arts team were David Powell Vicky Randlo, Jenny Compton, Katie Walker, Kirsty Macdonald and Ingrid Powell ably assisted by Morgan, Gareth, Barry, Ann from Biosphere Bikes for use of buggy and wheelchair bike and many days constructing a space mobile and a stellar cast of volunteers – particular thanks to Will, Keiran, Mhairi, Chris, Tony, Alina and Carly for making covering stewarding and assisting.

Thanks to all stewards on the night including Air Cadets and RNLI and Z1 and the guides who made flying saucers and the astronauts and all lantern makers.

Thanks to Police Scotland and Burnside Event First Aid. Project funded by Big Lottery Awards for All Scotland (Creative Scotland funding), Girvan and District Community Council and Foundation Scotland Scottish Power Assell Valley Community Fund Falck Renewables, Hadyard Hill renewables community fund, South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership and South Ayrshire Council Cultural Planning.