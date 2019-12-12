Council hat trick for Ayrshire Cancer Support

South Ayrshire Council employees are wrapping up for Christmas Jumper, Hat or Socks Day by scoring a woolly hat trick in aid of their chosen charity, Ayrshire Cancer Support.

Christmas Jumper, Hat or Socks Day is an easy and fun way to raise money for Ayrshire Cancer Support.

The charity is asking schools, groups, companies and individuals to select a day in December to wrap up and help raise funds for Ayrshire’s leading cancer support charity.

The simple idea is that everyone will get into the spirit and put a £2 (or more) into the fundraising kitty to sponsor woolly wearing individuals.

Fundraising Manager, Martin Quigley commented “Why not sign up your organization to our Christmas Jumper, Hat or Socks campaign - It’s a great way for your business to come together, get hyped up for Christmas and make a difference to people in Ayrshire affected by cancer. You can chose to wear one item – or go for the Hat Trick and wear all three. We are always in awe at the amount of hard work that goes into fundraising from our supporters in the community – we support cancer patients and families and we wouldn’t be able to do this without the generously of our supporters. You can even have a competition as to the best jumper or hat and remember to take photos and post them on Facebook – have fun, have a laugh and raise funds to help cancer patients and their families reach the services they desperately need.”

If you’d like to take part in this year’s Christmas Jumper, Hat or Socks campaign, please contact the community fundraising team on 01563 475025 or contact fundraising@ayrshirecs.org to register and receive a FREE fundraising pack.