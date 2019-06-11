Countering impact of domestic abuse

Practical help that employers can give staff who experience domestic abuse was outlined at a conference in Ayr recently.

Ayrshire police and partners from the South Ayrshire Violence Against Women partnership attended the conference at Ayrshire College.

The conference was opened by Councillor Laura Brennan-Whitefield who explained that the purpose was to develop practical approaches that employers can take to support staff experiencing domestic abuse.

Delegates participated in a panel discussion session with representatives from South Ayrshire Police, South Ayrshire Women’s Aid, South Ayrshire Council, NHS Ayrshire and Arran and White Ribbon Scotland, followed by a group discussion.

Police Sergeant Lisa Thomson, local authority liaison officer and police representative on the partnership, said: “Events like this demonstrate the enthusiasm that partners and local businesses have for helping those experiencing domestic abuse.

“It is important to understand that domestic abuse happens every single day and that we all play a part in supporting people through it as it can have a devastating impact on their lives.

“Discussion on the day has made partners and local businesses consider how they can enhance and improve the support they provide.

“As a partnership we will continue to raise awareness of the issues surrounding domestic abuse and promote development of policies that help keep their staff safe.”

Police Scotland said: “You are not to blame for what is happening to you, it is NOT your fault. Above all, you are not alone and you don’t need to suffer in silence. Help is available to you.”

For more information on domestic abuse please visit: https://www.scotland.police.uk/…/advice-for…/domestic-abuse/.