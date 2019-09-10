Do you know the next Burns humanitarian?

The Robert Burns Humanitarian Award (RBHA) supported by South Ayrshire Council recognises courage, commitment, inspiration and hands-on humanitarian efforts from people of any nationality, race, age or gender.

Nominations are being sought for those who have saved, improved or enriched the lives of others or society as a whole, through personal self-sacrifice, selfless service or direct humanitarian work.

It doesn’t have to be someone you know, it could be someone you’ve read about, someone you’ve seen on TV, or someone you’ve long admired.

As well as the RBHA 2020 title, winners receive the equivalent of 1759 guineas (approximately £1,800). This sum signifies the year of the Bard’s birth and the coinage in circulation at the time.

If you nominate the winner, you could also attend the prestigious award ceremony which takes place on 22 of January 2020.

The current winner is Jasvinder Sanghera CBE. Jasvinder is British human rights activist who escaped a forced marriage, set up a dedicated charity to help victims of honour-based abuse and forced marriage, and helped change the law to make forced marriage a crime.

Douglas Campbell, Chair of the RBHA judging panel, said: “Robert Burns believed that everyone should be treated equally, he strove to make a difference and to this day people across the globe still push for social improvement.

“The RBHA recognises the efforts of those that want to change lives for the better.

“Our nominees come from many walks of life but they are always passionate about their beliefs and want to make a difference. This is your opportunity to give these humanitarians the recognition they deserve, so don’t let them miss out, nominate now.”

Nominations for the Robert Burns Humanitarian Award 2020 can be made online at www.robertburnsaward.com until Monday, September 30.