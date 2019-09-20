Doors Open Day success for Ayrshire Hospice

“Hospices are always giving good care to the ill and their families but this one is really impressive in the way that they enable their clients to live as normally as possible”.

That was the view of one visitor to the Ayrshire Hospice during Doors Open Day 2019.

As part of a number of special events marking its 30th anniversary, the hospice welcomed the Ayrshire community to its day services facilities and extensive gardens on Sunday 8th September, offering them the opportunity to learn all about hospice care and to hear how various hospice services are delivered across Ayrshire and Arran.

Over 70 people attended throughout the day when they were given tours of the day services facility, offering an insight into the level of care patients and their families receive from the hospice.

Valerie Richmond, Support Services Director, said: “We were delighted we had a very successful Doors Open Day as part of our 30th Anniversary celebrations.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the preparation for the event and to everyone who came along and volunteered on the day.

“Over 70 members of the public came on site giving us the opportunity to dispel commonly held myths and breakdown barriers, to provide an opportunity to visit the hospice and experience our care environment and meet members of our team.

“Hearing people’s memories who have connected previously with the hospice through patient family/friend experience, volunteering or previous employees was truly enlightening and each experience shared adds to our hospice story.”