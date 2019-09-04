Driver in critical condition following serious road crash near Maybole

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a serious road crash near to the town of Maybole.

At around 4:15pm on Tuesday 3 September 2019, police received a report of road crash involving a blue Ford Fiesta, travelling south on the A77 between Minishant and Maybole when it collided with a single decker coach which was travelling north.

There were no passengers on the coach at the time.

Emergency services attended and the 40-year-old male driver of the Ford Fiesta involved was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital having suffered serious injuries. Medical staff describe his condition as critical. The driver of the coach was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries and examine the scene.

An investigation is now under way to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. Officers from the Divisional Road Policing Unit in Irvine are appealing for any witnesses or information regarding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing to the drivers of an HGV and a tractor travelling southbound on the A77 at the time of the incident to contact them.

If any motorists have dash cams, officers are asking for people to check the footage as it may have captured information which could assist in the ongoing inquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Irvine Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2405 of Tuesday 3 September 2019.