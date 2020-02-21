Drone captures A77 Maybole Bypass progress

Transport Scotland has hailed the “significant progress” made in constructing the A77 Maybole Bypass.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, marked the start of the work in May last year.

Transport Scotland awarded the £29 million contract to construct the bypass to Wills Bros Civil Engineering (WBCE) in April.

On completion, the Maybole bypass will separate local traffic from those travelling longer distances, including to the port of Cairnryan.

There will be opportunities during construction for small and medium enterprises, including local businesses, to bid for subcontractor roles and the provision of at least four vocational and seven professional, site-based training opportunities.

It is estimated that the project could employ up to 165 people during peak construction.

A wide range of work has been undertaken by contractor Wills Bros Civil Engineering over the last nine months including:

· Site clearance

· Diversion of public utilities

· Drainage work.

Just under a quarter of a million cubic metres of earthworks has also been excavated, construction has commenced on the Alloway Road bridge, and the underpass at the southern extent of the new bypass is nearing completion.

A new culvert to carry the Brochloch Burn has also been installed.

Construction is expected to finish in summer 2021.

To view the drone footage, click here