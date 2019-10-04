Dunure Festival of the Sea comes to Girvan lifeboat

During the summer, Girvan’s volunteer lifeboat crew were asked to attend Dunure Festival Of The Sea & gala at Dunure harbour.

Delighted to be asked, the crew used the opportunity to showcase our new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and familiarise some of the newer crew with one of the many areas we cover and navigation of the area and harbour.

Girvan RNLI have a longstanding association with the Dunure fishing community, and have visited their previous festivals and galas in previous years, and in return they have always been keen to support and fundraise for Girvan Lifeboat.

It was a real pleasure to welcome two visitors to Girvan lifeboat station in thanks of their support to their community and safe in the knowledge that Girvan Lifeboat is always available to come to the assistance of anyone who needs it around Dunure.

Cameron Kerr (Dunure Harbour Master) and William Kerr(Festival of The Sea Committee member) attended Girvan lifeboat station to meet the crew and present a cheque for the sum of £500 to Girvan RNLI in thanks for their support over the years.

A spokesman said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron and William, Dunure harbour users, Dunure residents and the Festival of the Sea Committee for this generous donation and for their continued support of Girvan Lifeboat.”

Dunure Festival of the Sea was set up in 2016, with the aim to raise funds to improve the local economy, maintaining and improving the harbour and surrounding area and attract visitors.

This years festival was opened by Provost Helen Mooney, and attended by over 3000 visitors, so far the festival since its inception has enabled them to put in electricity to the harbour area and pontoons, improve existing moorings, resurfacing of tarmac areas and more than doubled the available moorings for local and visiting boats, which is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work that’s been put in by all.

You can find out more by following the Dunure Festival of The Sea Facebook page