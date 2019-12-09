Elderly woman dies after South Ayrshire road crash

An elderly woman has died after a road crash near Dalrymple.

The collision occurred on Tuesday, December 3 on the B7034 near to its junction with the A77.

The 76-year-old was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after her grey Toyota Yaris hit a hedge.

She died on Saturday, December 7.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Information can be provided to Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0771 of 3 December 2019.