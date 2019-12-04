Elderly woman in critical condition following road crash near Dalrymple

Road policing officers in South Ayrshire are appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash that took place near to Dalrymple on Tuesday, December 3.

The collision occurred around 9.50am on Tuesday morning on the B7034 near to its junction with the A77, when a grey Toyota Yaris travelling west towards the A77, left the roadway and collided with a hedge.

Emergency services attended and the 76-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow, where she is being treated for her injuries. Hospital staff describe her condition as critical.

As a result of the crash, the road was closed for around 5 hours to allow scene investigations to take place.

Sergeant Ian Thornton, of Ayrshire Road Policing, said: “Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this road crash, and I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or observed the Toyota Yaris being driven on the B7034 to contact road policing officers.

“I would also urge anyone who was travelling on the B7034 near Dalrymple at the time of the collision and may have dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0771 of 3 December 2019.