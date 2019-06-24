Fatal accident at Dalrymple

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road crash in the Dalrymple area around 7.30am on Friday, June 21.

Emergency services were called to a report of a blue Ford Fiesta found off the B742 near to Burnton Viaduct. The driver of the vehicle, a 74 year old woman, was found within the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained at this time.

A post mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death, and Sergeant Kevin Blackley, said: “We understand from our enquiries so far that the 74 year old woman had made plans to meet a friend at 1.20pm yesterday, Thursday, June 20, however she did not turn up.

“Whilst the car was reported by a local farmer early this morning around 7.30am, we believe that the car had left the road a number of hours earlier. The road is quite remote, and the vehicle was found down an embankment so it wouldn’t have been immediately noticeable to passers-by or other motorists.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen this car, an 07 plate blue Ford Fiesta, in the area between the hours of 9.30am and 1.20pm on Friday, June 21, to get in touch with officers. We need to piece together the movements of the car to assist with our investigation and the circumstances leading up to the vehicle being found with the woman within.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Sergeant Kevin Blackley via 101, quoting reference number 0586 of 21 June.