Festivals and sporting events take centre stage

It was a busy August for the Provost and Depute Provost with festivals, sporting events and ceremonies to attend.

Depute Provost Grant was at the Dundonald Highland Games. Would you believe the games have been going for an amazing three decades!

As ever, they were a great spectacle with bagpipes, dancing and of course remarkable feats of strength.

Prestwick Prom also took place at the beginning of August. Provost Moonie officially opened the event which featured fun and entertainment for all the family. With parades, dancing, and dinosaurs!

A delegation from Prestwick’s twin town of Ariccia in Italy came over for a civic reception at Ayr Town Hall. The Provost was there to meet and greet the delegation.

Provost Moonie was on hand as South Ayrshire Community Transport (SACT) unveiled two new minibuses and launched a new car club too!

The buses, which will be based in Maybole and Ayr, are part of a two year pilot scheme giving vulnerable people access to electric vehicles for medical appointments, job interviews or shopping.

Golf took centre stage as Provost Moonie met the winners of the Troon Golf Weekender and then gave out the prizes. The eventual winners had every right to be pleased as more than 300 golfers took part in the prestigious competition.

