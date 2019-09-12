Free shuttle bus for South Ayrshire Council’s Communities Fun Day

Stagecoach West Scotland have partnered with South Ayrshire Council to help residents get to the annual Communities Fun Day at the Citadel Leisure Centre on Saturday (September 14).

The fun day is free for families living and working in South Ayrshire and includes a number of free activities including a petting zoo, face painting, Clydesdale horse rides, vehicle displays and swimming sessions.

Stagecoach West Scotland will be running a free shuttle service from the bus station, Ayr to the Citadel Leisure Centre, making it easier for families to get there on the day. Passengers simply have to show the driver of the bus their free ticket for the fun day to board.

In addition to the shuttle service Stagecoach West Scotland will also provide the free park and ride service from the Blackburn Car Park to the Citadel Leisure Centre.

As well as this, the bus company are taking along one of their luxury X77 Plaxton Elite coaches, so attendees can have a look around the new express bus for themselves. The X77 service runs from Ayr to Glasgow seven days a week, and at peak times departs every 20 minutes making travelling to the city centre cost effective, convenient and hassle free.

Fiona Doherty, managing director of Stagecoach West Scotland, said: “We are delighted to offer a free shuttle service on the day of South Ayrshire Council’s Community Fun Day. We hope that by providing the service, it will help those attending get to the Citadel with ease. We hope everyone has a great day on Saturday.”

Councillor Saxton from South Ayrshire Council added: “A huge thanks to Stagecoach West Scotland. The free shuttle, providing a link from the bus station to the event will make a huge difference to those travelling to the event by bus.

“It’s something that previous attendees had highlighted through event feedback that they’d like to see and it means it will now be even easier for members of the community to attend. I’m delighted Stagecoach has stepped in to work with us, to help provide another fantastic Communities Fun Day.”