Freeview change for Ballantrae viewers

Freeview viewers in Ballantrae may need to retune their TV equipment on September 11 to continue watching programmes.

Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by the UK Government, transmitters are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and 2020.

The required changes will begin at the Ballantrae local transmitter around 9am and Freeview channels will be subject to disruption until lunchtime. Anyone who finds they are missing channels after this can retune. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 280 homes are served by the affected transmitter. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and postcards sent to addresses in the coverage area.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.

